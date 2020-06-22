Syracuse's Howie Hawkins is presumptive Green Party nominee for president

Hawkins is also hoping to change the media's narrative about the presidential race. The focus is on the two major party presidential candidates, Republican President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

So far, Hawkins said he's been asked some variation of this question: "Why are you spoiling the election for Biden?" Green candidates have been criticized in the past for siphoning votes from the Democrats. But Hawkins thinks it's really the Democrats who are to blame. He says they are spoiling the elections by not replacing the Electoral College with a ranked-choice national popular vote for president.

One way to receive more national attention, according to Hawkins, is to get more of the Green Party's issues into debates. The party's platform includes a "full-strength" Green New Deal, an economic bill of rights and Medicare for All.

Hawkins believes that the burgeoning nuclear arms race should be a top campaign issue, too.

"None of the major presidential candidates, including the two that are left, are talking about it," he said.