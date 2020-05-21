Tale of two unemployment systems: How my wife and I claimed NY jobless benefits

Another problem that people had is that they left at least one field blank. I made sure to fill out all the fields. It took me about 15 minutes to complete the form.

About a week later, I learned my claim would be paid. I completed my weekly certification, which is required for claimants to receive benefits. Two days after certifying, I received my first benefits.

My experience was much less stressful than Sarah's, but I think it's because of the differences between the two systems. When Sarah filed her claim, it was clear there were issues with the website and phone system. It took Sarah a few tries to complete the claim because she would get timed out of the page.

For me, the application was streamlined and the process went smoothly. I didn't get booted from the page. I completed it in one shot.

I'll leave you with a few tips:

• Have your personal information and (if this applies to you) your employer's FEIN ready. Don't leave those fields blank or it will cause a delay in the state paying those benefits to you.

• If you're having trouble contacting the Department of Labor, contact your state representatives for assistance. Many of these offices are helping New Yorkers navigate the bureaucracy.

• Once your claim is approved, make sure you certify to receive your weekly benefits. If you don't, you won't receive the money owed to you in a timely manner. The state does have a new way of certifying for back benefits, but certifying every week ensures you will receive the benefits quickly.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.