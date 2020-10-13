Technically opponents, Steve Williams endorses Dana Balter for Congress

Steve Williams will appear on the ballot in the 24th Congressional District, but he isn't voting for himself. He is supporting Democratic candidate Dana Balter against Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Balter, D-Syracuse, announced Williams' endorsement in a tweet Monday. In the social media post, Williams said that Balter is "a strong progressive a champion for working families."
"While John Katko has spent his time in Washington enabling Donald Trump and his dangerous agenda, Dana has been fighting for us," said Williams, a Syracuse attorney who sought the Democratic nomination for Congress in 2016. "I trust Dana to be a fierce advocate for me, my family and all of us here in central and western New York, and I couldn't be more excited to cast my vote for her this fall."
The endorsement is significant because Balter and Williams are technically opponents. Williams agreed to be a placeholder on the Working Families Party line for the winner of the Democratic primary between Balter and Francis Conole. New York has fusion voting, which means candidates can run on multiple ballot lines. Democrats usually run on the Working Families line.
Once Balter won the Democratic primary in June, the Working Families Party initiated its process for removing Williams from the ballot in the 24th district and nominating Balter to be its candidate. To achieve this, Williams was nominated for a judgeship in Queens.
But central New York Republicans filed a lawsuit claiming that the Working Families Party's judicial nominating convention lacked a quorum and "proportional representation" of the Assembly districts within the judicial district. A state Supreme Court judge agreed and kept Williams on the Working Families line in the 24th Congressional District. Democrats are appealing the decision, but observers don't believe they will be successful.
With Williams on the ballot, it sets up a three-way race for Congress. But Williams has no plans to campaign for the seat and hasn't created a committee to raise money.
Because Williams is a Democrat, there are concerns within the party that he could, unintentionally, siphon votes away from Balter. However, a Siena College/Syracuse.com poll released last week found he may take votes from both candidates.
When Siena asked 24th district voters about the three-way contest, 42% favored Balter, 40% chose Katko and 6% said they would vote for Williams. The voters supporting Williams include 6% of respondents who initially said they would vote for Balter and 4% who first chose Katko in a head-to-head race.
Williams has a low level of support, but that could be significant in what's expected to be a close race. Internal and public polls have shown that Balter and Katko are within a few points of each other.
Williams' endorsement could help Balter and encourage those who may back him to cast their vote for the Democratic candidate.
"Steve Williams — a former Navy prosecutor, and a community leader in #NY24 — is a man of integrity who understands the meaning of public service," Balter wrote in her tweet. "I am honored to have his support."
