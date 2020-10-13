Technically opponents, Steve Williams endorses Dana Balter for Congress

Steve Williams will appear on the ballot in the 24th Congressional District, but he isn't voting for himself. He is supporting Democratic candidate Dana Balter against Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.

Balter, D-Syracuse, announced Williams' endorsement in a tweet Monday. In the social media post, Williams said that Balter is "a strong progressive a champion for working families."

"While John Katko has spent his time in Washington enabling Donald Trump and his dangerous agenda, Dana has been fighting for us," said Williams, a Syracuse attorney who sought the Democratic nomination for Congress in 2016. "I trust Dana to be a fierce advocate for me, my family and all of us here in central and western New York, and I couldn't be more excited to cast my vote for her this fall."