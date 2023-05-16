After the House of Representatives votes on a bill or resolution, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney explains why she supported or opposed the legislation.

It's a simple act of transparency, but one that sets Tenney, R-Canandaigua, apart from her colleagues. It is believed that she is the only member of Congress who offers detailed explanations of her voting record.

On Monday, Tenney achieved a milestone with her 500th vote explanation covering bills and resolutions considered by the House over the past two terms. She reached the 500 mark by explaining her "yes" vote on a resolution honoring law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

One reason she supported the resolution is that is recognizes Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a Rochester police officer who was killed in July 2022.

"Officer Mazurkiewicz served our community with great distinction, and I was honored to support this resolution that recognizes his sacrifice," Tenney wrote.

Tenney has a page on her official website titled, "My Votes Explained," where all of her vote explanations are published. The statements cover final votes on legislation. One example is the House Republicans' bill to raise the debt ceiling and cut government spending. She supported that proposal because it "responsibly addresses the debt ceiling while limiting wasteful spending, saving taxpayer dollars and growing our economy," she said.

In a statement about her vote explanations, Tenney said that transparency and an informed electorate are "vital to preserving our self-governing constitutional republic."

"Constituents deserve to know how their members of Congress vote, which is why I have explained every vote I cast in Congress since I was first elected in 2016," she continued. "Those I represent will always know where I stand. Just recently, I was honored to reach the 500th vote explanation from the 117th and 118th Congresses. I will continue to prioritize transparency, accessibility and integrity in all that I do."

Tenney represents the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga County and all or parts of 11 other counties in upstate New York.