U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is accusing a super PAC of misleading voters in the 24th Congressional District about her position on term limits legislation.

Term Limits Action paid for a 15-second TV ad that claims Tenney, R-Canandaigua, is "breaking her U.S. Term Limits pledge." The commercial is airing in the Rochester media market, according to Tenney's campaign.

U.S. Term Limits is a group that advocates for a specific proposal that has been introduced by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, both Republicans. The proposed constitutional amendment would limit members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms and U.S. senators to two six-year terms.

Tenney has cosponsored the resolution, which aligns her with U.S. Term Limits' position. However, she introduced a separate proposal that would limit members of the House of Representatives to six consecutive two-year terms and U.S. senators to two consecutive six-year terms.

Nicolas Tomboulides, executive director of U.S. Term Limits, previously criticized Tenney's proposed constitutional amendment. He said it would "dilute the intention of limiting congressional terms." U.S. Term Limits paid for a billboard that was posted in Oswego County accusing Tenney of breaking her term limits pledge.

With another ad panning her stance, Tenney responded Tuesday by blasting Term Limits Action, which she says "masquerades as a pro-term limits group, but actually opposes a range of commonsense term limits proposals in Congress."

"They are on the wrong side of this issue, but I will not be deterred by their misleading inside-the-beltway smears," Tenney continued. "I stand on the side of the voters who sent me to Washington. Unlike Term Limits Action, I will continue to champion term limits proposals in Congress to send career politicians packing."

When House Republicans elected U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaker, he agreed to allow a vote on Norman's term limits proposal. But that vote has yet to be scheduled.