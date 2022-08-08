Tenney campaign poll finds GOP congresswoman has huge lead in primary

If an internal poll is any indication, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is poised to win the Republican nomination in the 24th Congressional District.

Tenney, R-New Hartford, has a 46-point lead, 52% to 6%, over her two GOP opponents, Mario Fratto and George Phillips. The poll was conducted by Robert Blizzard, a pollster at Public Opinion Strategies. The firm surveyed 300 Republican primary voters in the 12-county district, which extends from western New York to the North Country and includes all of Cayuga County. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.66%.

According to a memo from Blizzard that was released by Tenney's campaign, the Republican congresswoman leads among voters who say they are very conservative (60% to Fratto's 8% and 6% for Phillips). She also leads by a wide margin — 49 points — with voters who oppose abortion. She is also strong among seniors (a 53-point lead) and gun owners (48-point advantage).

Voters who say they view former President Donald Trump very favorably prefer Tenney by a 58-point margin, 62% to 4% for each Fratto, a Geneva attorney and businessman, and Phillips, a former Broome County legislator.

What has helped Tenney establish a large lead in the primary poll is her popularity in the newly drawn district. She has a 48% favorability rating among GOP voters, with only 8% having a negative view of the congresswoman. Her favorable marks are higher among very conservative primary voters (52%) and voters who oppose abortion (53%).

"Neither Phillips (4% favorable-2% unfavorable) nor Fratto (9% favorable-1% unfavorable) have enough time left to build the necessary positive name ID to be competitive with the popular Tenney," Blizzard wrote in his memo released by Tenney's campaign.

Even before the poll's release, Tenney was considered the front-runner in the 24th district's Republican primary. She has incumbency on her side — she is serving her second nonconsecutive term in Congress — and she has more than $1 million in her campaign war chest.

Fratto reported over $228,000 cash on hand in July, with a good chunk of the money coming from his own pocket. Phillips has not been actively campaigning for the seat and did not file a fundraising report.

Tenney believes the poll shows her strength in the new district.

"As voters learn more about my strong conservative record, I am honored that they are backing Team Tenney," she said. "I am grateful for the outpouring of support from all across NY-24 ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. From the North Country to western New York, voters are ready to send proven America First leaders back to Congress to restore and to save our nation and our state.

"Our grassroots team is working harder than ever to spread the word about the Aug. 23 primary and the response from voters continues to be overwhelmingly positive."

The primary election will be held on Aug. 23. Early voting begins Saturday, Aug. 13, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21.

The Republican nominee will be the favorite to win the 24th district seat over Democratic candidate Steven Holden in November. The district has nearly 74,000 more active GOP voters than Democrats. Trump won the district with 59% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.