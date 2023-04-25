U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is working to secure more than $1 million to support the first major improvements to the Cayuga County fire tower since the training facility opened two decades ago.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has included the fire tower upgrades in her annual list of community project funding requests submitted to the House Appropriations Committee. She endorsed 15 projects in the 24th Congressional District, which includes Cayuga County and all or parts of 11 other counties. The fire tower is the lone project from Cayuga County to make the cut.

Riley Shurtleff, Cayuga County's director of emergency services, told The Citizen that the upgrades would include a 2,200-square-foot addition with a main classroom, kitchen area, more storage space, breakout rooms for testing and audio-video systems. A new 4,000-square-foot vehicle storage building with eight bays and an equipment cage is also part of the plans.

The existing 2,000-square-foot structure would be renovated with improved bathrooms, decontamination showers and equipment storage lockers. Other improvements include adding a second hydrant and paving the entire property.

The project's price tag is between $1.6 and $1.75 million, according to Shurtleff. Tenney has requested $1.3 million to help finance the renovations and construction of new buildings.

"That would be the bulk of the project," Shurtleff said.

A main classroom is a major need after the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control deemed the existing area unfit for teaching in 2021. The classroom was in a support garage and, according to Shurtleff, it did not meet the state's standards for instructional areas.

More storage space is also a necessity. Shurtleff explained that up to $2 million in resources, such as an ATV and HAZMAT equipment, are stored in 16 trailers across the county. Unless they have an agreement with a local fire department to store the equipment, Shurtleff said, the trailers sit outside at the fire tower complex.

Shurtleff's predecessors had requested a new training facility, but the most recent process to upgrade the fire tower began in 2020 when the Cayuga County Office of Emergency Services completed a project needs assessment. In October 2022, a site survey was conducted by Bergmann, a Syracuse-based firm. The assessment found that there were no ground contaminant levels that would affect a new classroom addition and vehicle storage building, Shurtleff said.

The improvements would give the 28 fire departments in Cayuga County one site for training, whether it's hands-on firefighting work or classroom activities. Because of the state's determination two years ago, fire departments could continue to use the fire tower but all classroom training had to be completed elsewhere, usually at a fire station.

Shurtleff thanked Tenney for supporting the project, calling the federal funding request a "great opportunity."

"We hope that it will continue to make its way forward through the various levels of government," he said.

The projects Tenney selected fit into three categories, including water infrastructure improvements, public facility upgrades or promoting public safety. There were 110 requests for funding in the 24th district and the applications were subject to a "rigorous review process," Tenney's office said.

Some of the other applications endorsed by Tenney include $4 million for a sewer project in the town of Constantia, Oswego County, and $3.5 million for a water infrastructure project in the town of Fayette, Seneca County.

"The Community Project Funding program returns taxpayers dollars to municipalities in New York's 24th district to help fill gaps, improve public services and create greater opportunity across the region," Tenney said, adding that she "will continue to advocate for these targeted and fiscally responsible projects that will benefit our community and address unmet needs."