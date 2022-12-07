Tenney gets House GOP policy post, launches new caucus in Congress

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, who will represent Cayuga County beginning in January, has been named to one committee and formed a new caucus in Congress.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, will be a regional representative on the Republican Policy Committee. The committee advises House Republicans on legislation and other issues. Tenney's region includes all of New York.

"I'm honored to have been chosen by my colleagues in New York to represent them on the Republican Policy Committee," she said. "I look forward to working alongside them and other members of this important committee as we provide a robust platform for debate and offer commonsense, conservative solutions to the many problems facing our nation today."

The committee is led by U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, who was reelected chair. In a statement, he said that Tenney "will be a valuable member of the Republican Policy Committee in the 118th Congress."

"She is results focused, and her foreign affairs knowledge will be an asset to the team as we work to develop sound policy ideas," Palmer added.

Tenney also launched the Congressional Family Business Caucus. She partnered with a fellow Republican, U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, and two Democrats, U.S. Reps. Tom O'Halleran and Brad Schneider, to establish the new caucus focused on issues affecting family-owned businesses.

The subject matter is familiar to Tenney, who is the co-owner of the Mid-York Press, a Chenango County-based printing and manufacturing company. Her grandfather started the business in Madison County in 1946.

"Small businesses and family farms drive our economy — they invest in our local communities and provide good-paying jobs and opportunities for New York families," she said. "This caucus will ensure that family businesses have a voice in Congress and a seat at the table."

The caucus will meet regularly and is open to all members of Congress, according to Tenney.

Pat Soldano, president of Family Enterprise USA, which advocates for family-owned businesses, thinks the creation of the caucus shows Congress's commitment to these entities.

"There are 32.4 million family businesses in the U.S., representing $7.7 trillion in annual (gross domestic product)," Soldano said. "We've been working for the growth of America's family businesses for decades, but today our voice has greater power with the formation of this bipartisan congressional caucus."

Tenney, who is in her second term in Congress, will be sworn in for her third in January. She will represent the 24th Congressional District, which includes all or parts of 12 counties stretching from western New York through the Finger Lakes to the North Country. All of Cayuga County is in the 24th district.