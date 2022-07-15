Tenney has 4-to-1 money advantage over Fratto in GOP primary for Congress

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is flexing her financial muscle in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District.

Tenney, R-New Hartford, raised $334,465 and spent $601,934 in the second quarter. Despite sizable expenditures, she has more than $1 million in the bank with more than a month to go until the Republican primary election.

According to Tenney's Federal Election Commission filing, she received $215,640 from individuals and $116,800 from political action committees and other groups. Her notable donors include Save America, a PAC led by former President Donald Trump, which gave $5,000. Trump has previously endorsed Tenney for reelection this year.

The three top House Republican leaders — U.S. Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise and Elise Stefanik — supported Tenney through their campaign committees or PACs. McCarthy's Majority Committee PAC, Scalise's Eye of the Tiger PAC and Stefanik's E-PAC have all contributed $15,000 to Tenney's campaign, including $5,000 donations in the recent fundraising period. Scalise added $2,000 from his campaign, which has given $6,000 to Tenney in the current election cycle.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is the GOP nominee for governor in New York, gave $5,000 through his Lee PAC, records show.

Mario Fratto, a Geneva Republican who is also vying for the GOP nomination in the 24th district, reported receipts totaling $135,034. Most of his money came from a $100,000 loan he made to his campaign. He also received $9,460 from individuals and $2,000 from U.S. Rep. Joe Kent's PAC.

Fratto's campaign spent $112,780, $60,000 of which was to repay a portion of the first $100,000 loan made by the candidate in March. He has $228,591 cash on hand.

A third Republican, former Broome County Legislator George Phillips, filed to run in the new district. But he hasn't been actively campaigning and did not submit a fundraising report.

The 24th district is comprised of 12 counties stretching from western New York to the North Country. All of Cayuga County is in the new district.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Steven Holden in the general election. The GOP nominee will be the heavy favorite to win the district, which Trump won with 59% of the vote in 2020.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 23.