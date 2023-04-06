PHELPS — Immigration and labor were hot topics at the third farm bill listening session U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney held this week in the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga County.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, heard from farmers and stakeholders at Phelps Community Center in Ontario County on Thursday. While there were other issues raised during the nearly two-hour forum, several speakers discussed the need for immigration reform and to ensure farms had reliable labor.

Kim Skellie, a partner at El-Vi Farms in Wayne County and a member of the New York Farm Bureau's state board, highlighted the importance of immigration reform and a "quantified labor source of foreign-born workers."

"Americans have largely opted of wanting to do farm work," Skellie said.

However, immigration reform has been elusive in Congress. For years, Democrats and Republicans have failed to reach an agreement on comprehensive immigration reform legislation. There have been some near-misses, including a proposal late last year that had bipartisan support. But the last Congress ended without a vote on the plan.

One concern Skellie raised is that some Republicans, notably U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, want an e-verify system in place before any immigration reform legislation is considered. If that happens, Skellie warned that e-verify would lead to several foreign-born workers being sent home. He called for immigration reform legislation that would provide farmworkers with some form of legalized status or an agriculture-specific immigration measure.

Tenney, who is a proponent of stronger border security, acknowledges that action is needed to ensure farms have access to workers. She supported the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bill that received bipartisan support and passed the House in 2021. She voted for the legislation. However, it did not advance in the Senate.

Immigration and labor problems are not limited to traditional farms like Skellie's. Bruce Murray, who owns Boundary Breaks Vineyard in Seneca County, said he started to participated in the federal H-2A program for temporary agricultural laborers four years ago due to the "realization that the issue of legal and non-legal workers had reached a breaking point."

"Those workers are essential to the success of our business," he added, while noting that there were problems with the timing of when the workers arrived. He blamed the "bureaucratic process" for the delay.

Another farmer at the meeting, Dale Hemminger of Hemdale Farms in Ontario County, also complained about the wait for H-2A labor. Under President Barack Obama's administration, he said the workers were seven weeks late and he almost had to quit the cabbage business because he lacked the labor.

"We have to have a system that works," he said.

Whether those issues are addressed in the farm bill will be determined over the next several months. The farm bill is an agricultural policy bill that is reauthorized every five years. It was last passed in 2018 and the current version is due to expire later this year.

Tenney warned that passage of a new farm bill could take time. She expects that the initial version of the bill will be released in late spring or early summer and members of Congress will have time to offer amendments.

While the goal is to have a new farm bill by Oct. 1, there are narrow majorities in both houses of Congress that could complicate its passage.

"It could be a while before we actually come up with a farm bill we agree on," Tenney said. "We want to make sure we have a bill that's sensible."

The farm bill is important for Tenney's district. At the start of the meeting, she noted that the 24th is the largest agricultural district among congressional districts in the Northeast.