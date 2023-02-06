A sheriff with more than 50 years of law enforcement experience will be U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney's guest for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, invited Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike to attend the annual event. Members of Congress are allowed to have one guest join them for the address held in the House of Representatives.

"(Spike) is an exemplary law enforcement officer and dedicated public servant," Tenney said in a statement. "House Republicans are committed to standing up for our brave law enforcement officers, who put their lives on the line every day for our safety."

Spike has been a member of the Yates County Sheriff's Office for 52 years. According to his biography, he graduated from Monroe Community College and began working for the agency as a deputy sheriff in 1970. Three years later, he was promoted to criminal investigation and became chief deputy sheriff in 1982. In that role, he supervised the department's law enforcement bureau.

He was elected county sheriff in 1991 and was sworn into office on Jan. 1, 1992.

Spike is a former president of the New York State Sheriffs' Association — he led the statewide organization in 2000 — and serves on the National Sheriffs' Association's executive board. He has participated in various training courses, including the FBI National Academy and the National Sheriffs' Institute. He chairs the state Municipal Police Training Council — a position he has held under five governors since 1997.

His awards include recognition he received before becoming Yates County sheriff. He was the recipient of the New York State Sheriffs' Association's deputy sheriff of the year award in 1981 after he saved a person's life in a house fire.

"I look forward to attending the State of the Union address alongside Congresswoman Claudia Tenney," Spike said. "I'm proud to represent Yates County and all of New York's law enforcement during this important address."

Tenney represents the 24th Congressional District that includes all or parts of 12 counties in western New York, the Finger Lakes region and North Country. Cayuga and Yates counties are in the district.

Biden is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In other news:

• Another central New York member of Congress did not have to look far for his State of the Union guest.

U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams will be joined by his wife, Stephanie, for the address. Williams, R-Sennett, represents the 22nd Congressional District that includes a portion of Oswego County and all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.