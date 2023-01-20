Tenney opens congressional district offices in Oswego, Victor

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney's district offices are open for business.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, held grand opening events at her offices in Oswego and Victor this week. Both are full-time district offices that are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Oswego office is at 46 E. Bridge St., Suite 102. The address for the Victor office is 7171 Pittsford-Victor Road, Suite 210.

The offices are a key part of Tenney's constituent service strategy in the sprawling 24th Congressional District. The 12-county district extends from western New York to the North Country. All of Cayuga County is in the district.

"It is a great privilege to join so many members of our community to celebrate the opening of the Victor office, which has already been assisting constituents with casework needs," Tenney said after Friday's event. "My team of expert caseworkers in our Victor office and all our other offices across New York's 24th district are ready to serve any constituent in need of assistance. Please call us anytime if you have questions or need assistance with federal agencies."

Tenney announced in early January that she would have three full-time district offices — the other is in Lockport, Niagara County — and a satellite office in Watertown, Jefferson County. The Watertown office, located 317 Washington St., Suite 418, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Beginning in February, Tenney's office will announce mobile office hours in other counties within the 24th district.

Congressional offices provide assistance to constituents on a variety of issues, including help with the Social Security Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs.