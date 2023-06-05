After holding a series of listening sessions in the 24th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has outlined her farm bill priorities in a letter to the House Agriculture Committee.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, is asking House Agriculture Committee leaders not to cut any existing farm bill programs. She wants federal crop insurance reforms and funding for the specialty crop block grant program. She is also requesting support for the maple syrup industry, including classifying maple syrup as a specialty crop.

For dairy farms, she supports raising the 5 million pound limit for the Dairy Margin Coverage program's tier 1 level to "better reflect the consolidation that has occurred in the dairy industry over the past five years." She is also hoping to ensure there is a more level field playing field for negotiations between dairy producers and processors.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently visited Cayuga County to warn of a "dairy cliff" if the Dairy Margin Coverage program is not renewed.

Another issue of interest for the Finger Lakes: Tenney is hoping the farm bill requires the National Agricultural Statistics Service will collect grape production data from the top five states. Under the agency's current collection efforts, this data is available from the top two grape-producing states.

Tenney wants to raise the broadband speed for programs administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that seek to boost high-speed internet access. She is also asking the committee to address the loss of farmland to solar farms, an issue that is affecting many rural areas across upstate New York.

"New York's 24th district is the top agriculture and dairy-producing district in our state and among the largest in the Northeast — it is absolutely essential that this year's farm bill reflects our community's priorities and input," Tenney said in a statement. "I will continue to advocate for our region to ensure this year's farm bill delivers positive results for agricultural producers and farmers in our district."

The current farm bill is set to expire later this year and Congress is working to draft a new farm bill, which is usually reauthorized every five years. The last farm bill was signed in 2018.