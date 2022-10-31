Tenney outraises Holden, helps other GOP candidates for Congress

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney raised more than $100,000 in less than three weeks and is helping other Republicans running for Congress in New York.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, received $105,265 in the pre-general election period from Oct. 1 through Oct. 19. Individual donors contributed $57,865, while PACs and other political committees gave $47,400. Her donors included Koch Industries PAC ($2,500) and Goldman Sachs PAC ($1,000).

Her campaign's expenditures totaled $219,545, including $92,447 for a media buy and $30,000 for polling. Tenney also transferred $72,000 to the New York Republican Federal Campaign Committee, which supports GOP candidates for Congress.

Tenney has $120,737 cash on hand in the closing weeks of the 24th Congressional District race.

Democratic challenger Steven Holden raised $7,546 and spent $13,236. His expenses included $3,000 for radio advertising and $2,176 for mailers. He has $45,214 in the bank.

Tenney is heavily favored to win the 24th district race. Former President Donald Trump received 59% of the vote in the 24th district in 2020. Republicans have a significant enrollment advantage, with over 70,000 more GOP voters than Democrats.

The 24th district is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties, including all of Cayuga County.

Tenney is seeking her third term in Congress. She has represented parts of central New York, the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier. Before serving in Congress, she was a state assemblywoman, a small business owner and an attorney.

Holden, D-Camillus, is a political newcomer. He initially planned on running in the Syracuse-area congressional district, but exited a crowded Democratic primary to run in the neighboring 24th district. He is a U.S. Army veteran who deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq.