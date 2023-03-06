As a handful of cities allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney wants a constitutional amendment to end the practice.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has authored a resolution calling for the amendment, which would prohibit noncitizens from voting in federal, state and local elections.

The U.S. Constitution allows citizens to vote in federal elections. But some cities, including New York, have passed legislation that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. New York City's law was challenged and a state Supreme Court judge struck it down.

Most recently, the city council in Washington, D.C., approved a bill that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. Tenney supported a House resolution opposing the law.

"The right to vote is one of the most sacred rights we have as American citizens," Tenney said. "A citizen of another nation should not be allowed to vote in elections that will influence government officials and U.S. laws at any level."

She added, "It is time to restore confidence in our elections and rebuild faith in our self-governing constitutional republic by making it explicit that only American citizens are permitted to vote in local, state and federal elections."

The U.S. Constitution has not been amended since 1992. A two-thirds supermajority in both houses of Congress is needed to advance a proposed amendment. To add the amendment to the Constitution, it must be ratified by at least 38 state legislatures.