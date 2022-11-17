Tenney questions if NY comptroller withheld unemployment audit until after election

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney wants to know why state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office waited until one week after the election to release a damning audit that found New York lost at least $11 billion to unemployment fraud in one fiscal year.

Auditors panned the state's outdated unemployment insurance system and how those problems made it susceptible to fraud. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state paid more than $76.3 billion in unemployment insurance payments. It's estimated that the state lost $11 billion to fraud, but the comptroller's office said the amount could be higher.

Tenney, a Republican, criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul and raised questions about DiNapoli's independence because of when the audit was released. The comptroller's office distributed the audit on Tuesday, one week after Election Day.

Hochul and DiNapoli, both Democrats, won their races for governor and comptroller last week.

"I find it ironic that this audit was released a week after New Yorkers headed to the polls in an election that was among the closest in New York's recent history," Tenney, R-Canandaigua, said. "Just as concerning is that the report found at least $11 billion in COVID-19 unemployment insurance fraud.

"Taxpayers across this great state should have known about the Cuomo-Hochul administration's gross mismanagement of taxpayer funds before polls closed, not just after."

Tenney urged DiNapoli's office to explain why the report was released after Election Day. Mark Johnson, a spokesman for the comptroller's office, told The Citizen that audits are released "when they are ready."

Johnson noted that one of the challenges with the audit was the state Department of Labor's lack of cooperation. In the audit report, the comptroller's office said the department's "slow response to certain requests — in some cases up to six months after the fact — delayed our findings and recommendations and, in turn, the department's ability to promptly address serious problems."

"Those trying to politicize this audit should spend their energies on fixing the problems we found and recovering improper payments," Johnson said.

When Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January, Tenney wants the new majority to investigate the unemployment insurance fraud in New York and "hold those accountable for abusing the taxpayers' trust."