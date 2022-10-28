Tenney rips Holden for campaign finance filing woes at only TV debate in House race

As they faced questions ranging from abortion rights to inflation at the only televised debate in the 24th Congressional District race, Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney took a swipe at Democratic challenger Steven Holden for submitting a campaign finance report more than a week late.

Holden, D-Camillus, previously blamed a technical glitch for the late filing. His third quarter report was due on Oct. 15, according to Federal Election Commission rules. But his campaign did not submit the report until Tuesday, 10 days after the deadline.

Before he filed, the FEC sent a letter informing his campaign that they had until Thursday to submit the report or face an audit, fines or "other legal enforcement action."

During Thursday's debate hosted by WWNY-TV in Watertown, Holden was highlighting his background — he was a comptroller and financial manager in the U.S. Army — when Tenney countered, "Don't let him anywhere near our federal budget."

"Here's a man who cannot even file a Federal Election Commission statement on time or properly," she said, adding later that "I'm sure he's going to rack up some fines by FEC for failing to file properly."

Holden defended his campaign, which he says consists of volunteers. He blamed the problems with filing FEC reports on a lack of broadband access in parts of the district. He noted that the latest filing, a pre-general election report, was submitted early.

"I have over 20 years dealing with federal financial management," Holden said. "I'm going to let that stand on its own."

The candidates addressed more pressing issues during the hourlong debate. Holden and Tenney agree that there needs to be action to rein in inflation, but their approaches differ. Tenney criticized federal spending under the Biden administration and high energy costs. Energy, she said, is going to be important to bring supply chains back and reducing inflation. Holden wants to target corporations that are profiting off high inflation. He also supports investments in small businesses.

On abortion, Holden and Tenney hold opposing views. Tenney says she is pro-life and views abortion as "an important states' rights issue." She called New York a "late-term abortion state." State law allows abortions until 24 weeks of pregnancy. After 24 weeks, an abortion may be performed if the mother's health or life is at risk or if the fetus is not viable.

Holden says he supports codifying the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision into federal law, adding that "I refuse to allow women to be treated as second-class citizens." Roe v. Wade granted a constitutional right to abortion. That 1973 decision was overruled by the current Supreme Court in the Dobbs case, which leaves it up to the states to decide whether abortion should be legal.

Tenney is the heavy favorite in the 24th district, where former President Donald Trump won with 59% of the vote in 2020. Republicans have a large voter enrollment advantage.

Tenney is seeking her third term in Congress. She has represented parts of central New York, the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier. This is Holden's first run for political office.