Tenney slams Holden for not filing campaign finance report, violating federal law

Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is criticizing Democratic challenger Steven Holden for failing to file his campaign finance report, which is now more than a week late.

Holden, D-Camillus, has yet to file his October quarterly financial report covering the period from Aug. 4 through Sept. 30 — the report was due Oct. 15. He told The Citizen on Monday that there was a glitch with the filing software and it appeared the report had been filed. But the Federal Election Commission does not have the filing on its website.

"It's since been resolved," Holden said. "Everything should look square on FEC.gov by (Tuesday morning)."

The FEC sent a letter to Holden's campaign on Friday notifying them that they had until 5 p.m. Thursday to file the report. Deborah Chacona, the commission's assistant staff director, wrote that failing to file "may result in civil money penalties, an audit or other legal enforcement action."

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, accused Holden of violating campaign finance laws on three occasions, including the recent failure to file his October quarterly report. The claim is based on two letters his campaign received regarding past filings.

In June, the FEC sent a letter to Holden's campaign highlighting a handful of issues with the report, including a gap in the dates covered by the filing.

Holden's campaign also received a letter from the FEC about his April quarterly filing this year. Among the issues mentioned by the commission is how the campaign disclosed small-dollar donations under $200.

"As someone seeking public office, this is inexcusable and demonstrates a pattern of behavior and disregard for the law that is deeply concerning," Tenney said. "(Holden) owes the voters of NY-24 answers about who is funding his campaign."

She continued, "I am honored to be the most transparent member of Congress, disclosing all necessary campaign finance information to the public and explaining every vote I take in the House of Representatives in detail. My opponent is clearly unfit to serve the people of NY-24."

Tenney, who filed her campaign finance report on time, raised $218,644 and spent $641,325 from Aug. 4 through Sept. 30. She had $310,650 cash on hand at the end of the third quarter.

Holden and Tenney are vying to represent the 24th Congressional District. The district is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties, including all of Cayuga.