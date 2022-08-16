Tenney spends 40 times more than Fratto in weeks leading up to GOP primary

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is putting her campaign war chest to use in the Republican primary election for the 24th Congressional District seat.

Tenney spent $355,484 in the pre-primary period from July 1 through Aug. 3, according to Federal Election Commission records. Most of the funds were used to pay for TV commercials and mailers. She released her second TV ad of the campaign earlier this month.

Tenney's receipts totaled $84,559, with $72,559 from individual donors and $5,000 from political action committees and other groups. Take Back New York, a joint fundraising committee, transferred $7,000 to the central New York Republican's campaign.

Since the beginning of the election cycle, Tenney has raised $2.1 million and spent $3 million. She has $730,291 cash on hand.

Mario Fratto, a Geneva attorney who runs his family's granite manufacturing business, raised $1,130 from individuals and spent $8,070 in the pre-primary period. He has $221,650 in the bank.

Fratto's campaign has reported receipts totaling $355,485, including $200,000 in loans he made to his campaign, since launching his candidacy. His campaign has spent $133,834 in this election cycle.

There is one other candidate on the GOP primary ballot in the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga County. George Phillips, a former Broome County legislator, filed to run for Congress. But he has not been actively campaigning for the seat and has not filed any fundraising reports.

Tenney is in a strong position to win the GOP primary. Her campaign released an internal poll last week that shows she has a 46-point lead over Fratto and Phillips.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Steven Holden in the general election. The GOP is favored to win the race. Republican voters outnumber Democrats by nearly 74,000 in the 24th district.