Tenney spends $600K on GOP primary, general election race for Congress

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney spent more than $600,000 since early August to win the Republican nomination and maintain her status as the heavy favorite to win the 24th Congressional District race.

Tenney's total expenditures were $641,325, the largest of which was $324,900 for an ad buy on Aug. 8. She aired TV ads in the 24th district prior to the Aug. 23 primary, which she won with 54% of the vote.

Since the primary, Tenney's largest expense was $36,144 for another ad buy in late September.

The Republican congresswoman's campaign also contributed to GOP candidates and committees. The donations include $750 to state Assemblyman David DiPietro and $500 donations to the Niagara County Republican Committee, Ontario County Republican Committee and Wayne County Conservative Committee.

In the last two months, Tenney raised $218,644, including $142,144 from individuals and $76,500 from PACs and other committees. Her notable donors included the American Israel Public Affairs Committee ($10,000), Republican congressional candidate Brandon Williams' Central New York PAC ($5,000) and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's Huck PAC ($5,000). She also received $1,000 from the NRA's political arm and $1,000 from Friends of del Lago, the Seneca County casino's political committee.

Tenney had $310,560 cash on hand entering October.

Tenney is seeking her third term in Congress. She has represented parts of central New York, the Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier for two nonconsecutive terms. She moved to Canandaigua and is running in the new 24th district, which is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties, including Cayuga County.

Democratic candidate Steven Holden has yet to file an October quarterly fundraising report. He had $66,946 cash on hand when he last filed in August.