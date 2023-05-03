President Joe Biden sought to expand access to voting when he issued an executive order two years ago. But U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney thinks that action threatens election security.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, authored legislation that would prevent federal funding from being used to implement the 2021 executive order. The bill is cosponsored by three other Republicans, U.S. Reps. Andrew Clyde, Bill Posey and Randy Weber, and has been introduced by U.S. Sen. Tedd Budd in his chamber.

According to Tenney, the goal of the bill is to prohibit federal agencies from "engaging in partisan voter operations at taxpayer expense."

Biden's executive order requires federal agencies to explore ways to boost voter participation, including providing information on how to register to vote and request a vote-by-mail ballot, and accept requests from states to serve as voter registration agencies.

One option for federal agencies is to bring in nonpartisan third-party groups and state officials to provide voter registration services. Tenney's bill targets that language by prohibiting agreements between agencies and outside organizations to conduct voter registration efforts.

"President Biden's (executive order) allows the federal government to use its power and your taxpayer dollars to influence our elections," Tenney said in a statement. She added her bill "ensures that federal agencies remain nonpartisan and are not engaging in partisan voter registration and mobilization efforts on the taxpayer dime."

The bill is the latest attempt by Tenney to target what she views as efforts to undermine elections. She reintroduced a bill this year that would prohibit outside organizations from donating money to election administration agencies.

Tenney is the founder and co-chair of the House Election Integrity Caucus, a group that is comprised of Republican members of Congress.