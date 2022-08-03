Tenney to Biden administration: Allow Novak Djokovic to play at U.S. Open

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is hoping tennis star Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Tenney, R-New Hartford, is urging President Joe Biden's administration to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for certain individuals — people who are not U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents or U.S. nationals — attempting to enter the country.

Under the current rules, Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, would not be allowed to enter the country to participate in the tournament.

If the Biden administration won't abandon the requirement, Tenney asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to grant Djokovic and other players national interest exemptions so they can compete in the tournament, which will be held from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11 in New York City.

In her letter to Blinken, Tenney noted that Biden, members of Congress and others have been infected with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

"While both vaccination and prior infection has been shown to reduce the seriousness of future infection, I continue to believe that receiving the vaccine or not should be a personal choice, not a government mandate," she wrote, adding that "the scientific basis for requiring one class of visitors to receive a vaccine and not another is baffling."

Djokovic could not play in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament on the calendar, due to Australia's vaccination mandate. He competed in two other Grand Slam tournaments, the French Open and Wimbledon, winning the latter. France and the All England Club, which hosts Wimbledon, lifted their vaccination mandates, which allowed him to play.

While there is a vaccination mandate for individuals entering the country, the COVID-19 vaccine is not required for spectators. According to the tournament's website, citing local guidance, ticketholders "will no longer be required to show proof of COVID vaccination for admission into the U.S. Open."