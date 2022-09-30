Tenney wants new IRS funding redirected to hire more Border Patrol agents

Instead of providing billions more in funding for the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney thinks the money should be used to hire more Border Patrol agents.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden included nearly $80 billion over 10 years for the IRS to hire 87,000 more employees and increase its enforcement activities. Republicans have claimed 87,000 agents will be hired — while more agents will be added, other positions will be filled — and that the audits will target low- and middle-income earners. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen directed the IRS not to increase audits of households and small businesses earning $400,000 a year or less.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, introduced a bill that would redirect the IRS funding to Customs and Border Protection, which would then use it to hire more Border Patrol agents. She noted that there have been more than 2.1 million encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2022 fiscal year, the most ever reported.

"The Biden administration's failure to secure the border and enforce our immigration laws has created an unmitigated disaster at our southern border that is impacting communities across the country," Tenney said in a statement. "Meanwhile, President Biden and Democrats in Congress are ignoring the problem and instead giving tens of billions of dollars to the IRS, not to improve its services but so they can audit an additional 700,000 working-class Americans.

She added, "Joe Biden's priorities could not be more twisted. Americans don't want more IRS audits; they want a secure border and safer streets."

Thirteen Republicans, including Buffalo-area U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, signed on in support of Tenney's bill. It has been referred to the House Appropriations and Ways and Means committees.

The legislation is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-controlled House.