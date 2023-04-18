U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney hopes to help central New York race tracks by making a tax incentive permanent that benefits Oswego Speedway and other venues.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has reintroduced the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act. The legislation would make permanent the accelerated depreciation and the seven-year recovery period for race tracks.

According to the Performance Racing Institute, the tax incentive applies to several infrastructure investments, such as race track surfaces, grandstands and ticket booths.

Jennifer and John Torrese, owners of Oswego Speedway, support Tenney's legislation because it provide certainty to race tracks across the country.

"This gives us peace of mind and makes it just a little bit easier for us to continue doing what we love for our community," the Torreses said.

The seven-year recovery period has been extended by Congress in the past, most recently in 2021. That extension is due to expire at the end of 2025.

There is bipartisan support for the bill. The cosponsors include U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a California Democrat. Thompson was the bill's lead sponsor in the last Congress.

Tenney, whose district includes Oswego Speedway, Weedsport Speedway and other race tracks, touted the legislation as an economic development measure.

"The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act incentivizes more investments in motorsports facilities like (Oswego Speedway) in New York and around the country by making the seven-year cost recovery period permanent, allowing the industry the certainty it needs to thrive, grow and continue creating prosperity," said Tenney, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.