Tenney to hold telephone town hall

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney will hold a telephone town hall meeting for constituents in Cayuga County and the 24th Congressional District.

The tele-town hall is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone interested in registering for the town hall and call Tenney's office at (202) 225-3665 or RSVP online at tenney.house.gov/rsvp. Constituents also have the option of calling in at (833) 419-0132 when the town hall meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.