U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney will vote for the House Republicans' plan to cut federal spending by $4.5 trillion over a 10-year period and raise the debt ceiling.
A vote is expected this week on the Limit, Save, Grow Act. The bill would raise the debt ceiling — an action that is necessary to prevent default — while slashing government spending. The legislation targets green energy tax credits, claws back billions in unspent COVID-19 relief funds and would block President Joe Biden's executive action to cancel student loan debt. It would also impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients.
Republicans would achieve broader cuts by limiting government spending to 2022 levels and capping future increases at 1%. According to the Cato Institute, $131 billion would need to be cut in the 2024 fiscal year to reach that target.
Tenney, R-Canandaigua, said in a statement that the House GOP's plan would address the debt limit while cutting spending.
"Americans are facing a fiscal crisis due to persistently high inflation, rising interest rates and debt at unsustainable levels," Tenney continued. "Instead of politicizing the impending debt limit predicament, Democrats should prioritize responsible spending and work with House Republicans on a solution to reduce reckless spending, save taxpayer money and grow our economy."
The bill won't advance in Congress with a Democratic-led Senate. The White House said Tuesday that Biden would veto the bill if it reached his desk.
In its statement, the Biden administration blasted Republicans for their attempt to "extract extreme concessions as a condition for the United States simply paying the bills it has already incurred."
To counter the Republican Party's messaging, the Biden administration has released fact sheets detailing how the spending cuts would affect Americans. The Department of Education estimates that the GOP bill will cut programs by 22%, including $4 billion for schools with low-income students.
House Republicans, though, believe they are the side with a plan. McCarthy said in a floor speech that the Senate lacks a plan and accused Biden of ignoring the debt ceiling crisis.
"President Biden has a choice: Come to the table and stop playing partisan political games or cover his ears, refuse to negotiate and risk bumbling his way into the first default in our nation's history," McCarthy added.
There are some Republicans who either are undecided or plan on opposing the bill. But neither of central New York representatives will be breaking with GOP leadership.
Tenney, who represents all of Cayuga County, and U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, whose district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, will be voting for the GOP's debt ceiling and spending cuts bill. Williams, R-Sennett, announced he will support the legislation when it comes to the floor for a vote.
