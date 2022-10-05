Tenney's 'Commitment to NY-24': Tax cuts, natural gas drilling, gun rights and more

While House Republicans have released their "Commitment to America," GOP U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney unveiled her "Commitment to NY-24," a platform that addresses some of the biggest issues — namely the economy — and others that may appeal to conservative voters in the new district.

Tenney's policy positions include supporting legislation that will make the Trump tax cuts permanent and opposing what she calls "(House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's) reckless spending agenda and Green New Deal policies." The Green New Deal is a proposed plan backed by some Democrats that would address climate change.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, says she will advocate for New York farmers by opposing the plan to lower the state's farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours over the next 10 years. She supports federal legislation that would prevent states, including New York, from reducing the maximum work weeks for farm laborers to below 60 hours.

She also wants to repeal the estate tax and make the federal 20% pass-through small business tax deduction permanent.

Tenney's platform reiterates her support for natural gas drilling. She has introduced legislation that seeks to force New York to reverse its ban on hydraulic fracturing, a form of gas drilling, or risk losing federal funding. What's not mentioned in her agenda is how that may affect the district, which includes much of the Finger Lakes.

Accountability is one of the headings in Tenney's Commitment to NY-24. She repeats her support for impeaching Democratic President Joe Biden over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and the migrant surge at the southern border. She pledges to "continue to demand transparency" and has sponsored a bill that would require an audit of federal COVID relief funds.

Tenney highlighted her work as the founder of the Election Integrity Caucus — she said she's "honored to lead the charge in Washington to fight for free, fair and transparent elections." She authored the End Zuckerbucks Act, a bill she says will "stop far-left nonprofit organizations from funneling dark money to election agencies in (Democratic) counties like they did in the 2020 presidential election."

"Zuckerbucks" have been panned by Trump supporters. The grants were issued by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, an organization financially backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The group donated $350 million to election offices across the country to help administer the 2020 elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Center for Tech and Civic Life's tax filings, six counties in the new 24th district — Cayuga, Genesee, Jefferson, Ontario, Oswego and Yates — received grants from the organization. Republicans outnumber Democrats in each of those counties.

Under the heading, "A Future That's Built on Freedom," Tenney says she "will always defend the Second Amendment" and highlights her A-plus rating from the National Rifle Association. She mentions her opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and a bill she introduced to ensure that caregivers can see nursing home residents during public health emergencies.

Tenney also supports the Parents Bill of Rights, which she says would ensure "schools are accountable to parents."

On policing, she opposes the "defund the police" movement and supports preserving qualified immunity for police officers. She also supports border security and combating illegal immigration.

In a statement about her platform, Tenney said that New Yorkers are "concerned about our safety, economic stability and government accountability."

"Alongside House Republican leadership, I am releasing my 'Commitment to NY-24 and America' so voters know exactly what my priorities will be if reelected to the newly drawn 24th district," she continued. "Our plan would cut costs, safeguard our communities and refocus our future on freedom and transparency. I look forward to working with my colleagues to fulfill our commitments to voters and deliver real results for central and western New York."

The 12-county 24th district extends from western New York to the North Country. Several counties in the Finger Lakes region, including all of Cayuga, are in the district.

Tenney moved from the Utica area to Ontario County to run for reelection in the new district. Her opponent is Democratic candidate Steven Holden, a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Camillus, Onondaga County.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.