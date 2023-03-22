When U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney introduced a proposed constitutional amendment to establish term limits for members of Congress, she received backlash from an unexpected source.

U.S. Term Limits, a group that supports passage of a constitutional amendment to set congressional term limits, is accusing Tenney, R-Canandaigua, of reneging on a campaign pledge.

Tenney is among the members of the 118th Congress who committed to co-sponsoring and voting for a proposed amendment that would limit representatives to three two-year terms and U.S. senators to two six-year terms. Other pledge signers include Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, who represents the Syracuse and Utica areas.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman has reintroduced a resolution that aligns with what U.S. Term Limits supports — a constitutional amendment limiting House members to three terms and U.S. senators to two terms. Norman's proposal has 82 cosponsors, including eight from New York.

Congressional records show Tenney cosponsored Norman's resolution in the last Congress. But she has not signed as a cosponsor in the current Congress. Her office says she is in the process of being added as a cosponsor.

In the meantime, Tenney has introduced her own proposal that would limit members of the House of Representatives to six consecutive terms and U.S. senators to two consecutive terms. Unlike Norman's legislation, these would not be lifetime term limits. Under her proposed amendment, lawmakers who serve the maximum number of consecutive terms could run for a House or Senate seat again after taking a two-year break.

U.S. Term Limits blasted Tenney's proposal and urged her to withdraw the resolution.

"Running for office, Representative Tenney pledged to the voters that she would only support the U.S. Term Limits amendment limiting congressional terms," said Nicolas Tomboulides, executive director of U.S. Term Limits. "Yet now in office, she has proposed a bill that would dilute the intention of limiting congressional terms that breaks her solemn pledge to voters to only sponsor and support term limits that limit House members to three terms and Senate members to two terms."

U.S. Term Limits escalated its criticism of Tenney by paying for a billboard that is displayed along Route 481 in Fulton, Oswego County. The billboard accuses Tenney of violating her term limits pledge.

In a statement, Tenney reiterated her support for term limits.

"I have signed the U.S. Term Limits pledge, support Congressman Norman's legislation and other legislation that ensures parity between the House and Senate," she said. "I'll continue to fight for term limits and will support whatever legislation is brought to the floor to end Washington's politician-for-life syndrome and retire career politicians."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to allow a vote on Norman's resolution. That vote has not been scheduled and it's unknown if the proposal will be amended before it reaches the floor.