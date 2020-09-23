'Test them all': Advocates, families urge NY to expand COVID-19 testing in prisons

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theresa Grady is worried about her husband and she wants New York to take further action to ensure that COVID-19 doesn't spread in state correctional facilities.

Grady is among the advocates and family members who are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to address concerns about the health of more than 36,000 incarcerated individuals in the prison system. Many of those concerns were aired during a state Senate hearing on COVID-19 in prisons and jails Tuesday.

Grady's husband is incarcerated at Green Haven Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Dutchess County. He has diabetes — a comorbidity that's been found in 8,934 COVID-19 deaths in New York. So far, though, he hasn't contracted the virus.

"(Cuomo) knows that these people are vulnerable," Grady said. "I don't see why he just doesn't let them come home."

DOCCS has released some parole violators who were jailed due to low-level technical offenses. The state also announced that, because of the risk of COVID-19, older inmates who are ages 55 and up, within 90 days of their release date and not serving a sentence for violent felony or sexual offenses would be freed.