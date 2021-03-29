The Citizen's Robert Harding named finalist for national political reporting award

Robert Harding's coverage of the 2020 race for the 24th Congressional District earned finalist recognition for a national political reporting award.

The Citizen political reporter was one of six finalists in the local political reporting category for this year's Toner Prizes for Excellence in Political Reporting, which are awarded by Syracuse University's Newhouse School. The school also awards a prize for national political reporting. Nearly 120 entries were submitted in this year's competition.

In the local reporting category, Harding was honored for his work covering the race that ultimately saw incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko defeat challenger Dana Balter.

The winner in the local political reporting category was a team of four journalists working for LehighValleyLive.com in Pennsylvania. Other finalists included journalists or teams of journalists from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Dallas Morning News, Miami Herald and CalMatters.

Now in their 10th year, the Toner Prizes are named in honor of late Syracuse graduate Robin Toner, who was the first woman to serve as national political correspondent for The New York Times. This year’s competition drew nearly 120 entries.

The awards were announced online last week that featured U.S. Sen Cory Booker giving keynote remarks, with 2009 SU graduate Melanie Hicken, senior writer with CNN Investigates, serving as master of ceremonies.

