'The fair must go on': Cuomo says NYS Fair will be held in 2021

GEDDES — After a COVID-induced hiatus, the New York State Fair is back.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited central New York on Monday to announce that the 18-day state fair will be held this year. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic — the first year without a state fair since World War II.
"The fair must go on," Cuomo said at the New York State Fairgrounds.
The state fair will open Aug. 20 and run through Labor Day, Sept. 6. It will operate at 50% capacity — the fair's capacity is 100,000 people, according to State Fair Director Troy Waffner — and the grounds will have separate outdoor areas for agriculture, concerts, food and rides. Tickets will be sold for each area.
The concert areas at the fairgrounds will be subject to the state's COVID-19 guidelines for music venues. The fair has already announced five performers for this year's event, including Dropkick Murphys, The Oak Ridge Boys and REO Speedwagon.
The plans for the fair are preliminary and could change. Cuomo explained that if the state's COVID-19 situation continues to improve, the capacity could increase.
Waffner said there will be tickets available, but the state fair is finalizing the plan for how those will be issued. Some venues have adopted a timed-entry system to control the size of crowds. The state fair drew more than 1.3 million visitors in 2019, including 147,749 in one day.
Tickets will cost $3. Children under age 12 will receive free admission. Attendees won't be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine before visiting the fair.
"The main message is the fair will be open," Cuomo said. "Mark it on your calendar. Start to plan to buy tickets. Vendors, start to get ready."
The announcement comes as New York's COVID-19 positivity rate — 2.39% on Monday — and other virus-related metrics continue to decrease after surging in the late fall and for much of the winter. Central New York's positivity rate is down to 1.2%, the second-lowest in the state.
It was nearly one year ago that Cuomo raised the possibility that the 2020 state fair would be canceled due to COVID-19. Even though it was unlikely that the fair would be held, it wasn't until July that the governor announced its cancellation.
This year's fair will be the first to have an 18-day run. Cuomo announced in January 2020 that the fair would expand to 18 days, up from 13 days. He is sticking with that plan for the fair's return.
"It may look a little different than it did in 2019," said Richard Ball, the state's agriculture commissioner, "but make no mistake, we're back."
In other news:
Cuomo said that more fans will be allowed at outdoor venues, such as professional and college sports stadiums. Capacity will increase from 20 to 33% beginning May 19.
The other changes announced by Cuomo:
• Casinos and gaming facilities can increase capacity from 25 to 50%
• Fitness centers and gyms outside of New York City can increase capacity from 33 to 50%
• Offices will increase from 50 to 75% capacity
The adjusted limits take effect May 15.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.