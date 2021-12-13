 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CONGRESS

The Full Schumer: NY senator wraps up annual 62-county tour, first as majority leader

Schumer 5.JPG

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer made a stop in Auburn in September to announce the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which includes $65 billion in funding to expand access to high-speed internet in underserved rural and urban communities across the nation, including here in Central New York.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Despite his new responsibilities as Senate majority leader and the ongoing pandemic, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer continued his annual tradition of visiting each of New York's 62 counties. 

Schumer, D-N.Y., made 93 visits to upstate New York and Long Island, according to his office. His cross-state trips included 10 stops in central New York and 14 in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region. 

One of his swings through central New York brought him to Cayuga County. Schumer visited Auburn in September to highlight a $1 trillion infrastructure package that includes $65 billion for broadband expansion. President Joe Biden signed the infrastructure bill in November. 

"Twenty-three years ago when I made the promise to visit every county every year, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine doing it as majority leader, let alone in the midst of a global health and economic pandemic," Schumer said. "Although I've gained a new title as majority leader this year, my favorite two remain: New York senator, and more importantly, New Yorker." 

People are also reading…

The yearly statewide tour began after Schumer was elected U.S. senator in 1998. During the campaign, his opponent — Alfonse D'Amato — ran a TV ad urging voters to send a message to Schumer and show him that "there's more to New York state than just Brooklyn." 

In 1999, Schumer's first year in office, he visited every county. He has continued the tours every year, even as he ascended to the top leadership post within the Senate Democratic Caucus. 

As majority leader, Schumer said the visits to every corner of New York motivated him to help New Yorkers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He touted the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion relief bill that delivered aid to individuals and businesses. He also mentioned the $1 trillion infrastructure package that will bring significant funding to New York for bridge and road repairs, water system upgrades, broadband expansion and mass transit improvements. 

For Schumer, the tours also allow him to meet New Yorkers up close. 

"At the close of 23 years, my beliefs are as clear as ever: 'Senators who stay in Washington and never return home are simply not doing their job,'" he said. "That's why I bike the streets and go to all of the parades, graduations, and occasionally crash a neighbor's block party for a plate. Whether I'm at the state fair in Syracuse or wearing my 'Ithaca is Gorges' mask, New York is always on my mind and I'm always learning more about New York directly from my constituents." 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News