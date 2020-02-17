The Governor's IPA: Cuomo, a Rochester brewery and Cayuga County connection

Swiftwater opened as a farm brewery in 2015, Cook said. Under the farm brewery law, which took effect in 2013, licensed breweries must produce beer using a certain percentage of New York-grown ingredients. From January 2019 through December 2023, 60% of the hops and 60% of other ingredients used by farm breweries to make beer must be grown in New York.

"I have friends from all over the political spectrum and I think we, as beer lovers, can agree that over the last eight years the New York state government as a whole has really done a lot to support the craft beverage industry and done a lot of economic development through breweries, distilleries and wineries," Cook said. "We just really wanted to highlight the growth of that farm-to-pint glass agriculture and manufacturing industry."

The Governor's IPA was made with 100% New York-grown ingredients obtained from farms across upstate New York, according to Cook. One variety of hops used in the beer came from Addison in Steuben County, while another variety came from a farm in Cortland County. The grains came from farms in Wayne and Yates counties. Some of the grains were malted by 1886 Malt House in Fulton, Oswego County.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The beer was first released in 2018, but Cook conceded that it didn't receive the same amount of attention it is now. It also wasn't available in cans two years ago.