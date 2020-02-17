The Governor's IPA: Cuomo, a Rochester brewery and Cayuga County connection

What began as a joke in a Rochester brewery became an internet sensation among New York's political class Sunday.
Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, posted a photo of the governor holding a can of The Governor's IPA, a beer brewed by Swiftwater Brewing Company in Rochester. Cuomo received the gubernatorial India pale ale while visiting Saranac Lake to promote snowmobiling in New York. He tried the beer and liked it, Azzopardi said Monday.
After the photo was posted on social media, Andy Cook said in an interview with The Citizen that his phone "blew up" with messages from friends. Cook, who grew up in Cayuga County and whose family owns Aurora Ridge Dairy Farm, is the owner and manager of Swiftwater Brewing Company.
"It's pretty cool," Cook said of the photo of Cuomo holding a can of The Governor's IPA. "It's a fun picture to get, for sure."
The idea for the beer started as a joke with one of the brewery's regulars who works on Cuomo's advance team. The joke became a serious proposal that gained traction when the brewery wanted to recognize Cuomo's support of craft beverage producers.
Since Cuomo took office in 2011, he has advanced policies to grow the craft beverage industry. One of those policies is a law that established the farm brewery license.
Swiftwater opened as a farm brewery in 2015, Cook said. Under the farm brewery law, which took effect in 2013, licensed breweries must produce beer using a certain percentage of New York-grown ingredients. From January 2019 through December 2023, 60% of the hops and 60% of other ingredients used by farm breweries to make beer must be grown in New York.
"I have friends from all over the political spectrum and I think we, as beer lovers, can agree that over the last eight years the New York state government as a whole has really done a lot to support the craft beverage industry and done a lot of economic development through breweries, distilleries and wineries," Cook said. "We just really wanted to highlight the growth of that farm-to-pint glass agriculture and manufacturing industry."
The Governor's IPA was made with 100% New York-grown ingredients obtained from farms across upstate New York, according to Cook. One variety of hops used in the beer came from Addison in Steuben County, while another variety came from a farm in Cortland County. The grains came from farms in Wayne and Yates counties. Some of the grains were malted by 1886 Malt House in Fulton, Oswego County.
The beer was first released in 2018, but Cook conceded that it didn't receive the same amount of attention it is now. It also wasn't available in cans two years ago.
An employee at Swiftwater created the can's design, which features a blue and gold color scheme. The name of the beer, The Governor's IPA, appears inside a map of New York state. There are several nods to New York on the can — the I Love NY logo, an "S" for Syracuse University, the "Visit Adirondacks" logo and a standing buffalo in recognition of upstate's largest city.
The only thing Cuomo said could make it better, Azzopardi told The Citizen, is if "ale pluribus unum" — a play on the official U.S. motto — was on the can.
The sources of the beer's ingredients are listed on the outer part of the beer's labeling.
The beer is available in cans and on tap at Swiftwater in Rochester. Cook revealed that "a couple of kegs" were sent to bars in Albany.
"Judging by the response, it's probably something that we'll make again and make a larger amount so we can send some out to the rest of the state," he said.
The Governor's IPA and the attention it's received in the last day or so is a high point for Cook. Growing up on a dairy farm in Aurora, he wanted to find a way to continue supporting agriculture in New York. He pursued careers in academia, but it was challenging to find full-time employment.
Cook's father, who doubles as his business partner, encouraged him to keep looking. One option was to grow hops — something Cook had done as a homebrewer. Ultimately, he decided to open a brewery.
While the brewery is in Rochester, it has a strong connection to Cayuga County. According to Swiftwater's website, close to 80% of the barley used in the brewery's beer comes from Aurora Ridge Dairy.
"We really want to support New York agriculture from ground to glass," Cook said.
