'The ideal candidate': Cardelle named new SUNY Oneonta president

Cardelle's educational credentials include a bachelor's degree in biology and Latin American students from Tulane University, a Master of Public Health degree from Boston University and a doctoral degree in international studies from the University of Miami.

"Dr. Cardelle is an exceptional leader and we are lucky to have him join the SUNY community," Malatras said. "Dr. Cardelle is a staunch advocate for students who has a distinguished record of not only providing more access and opportunities for students, but making sure students thrive academically. He joins SUNY Oneonta at a pivotal moment, and I have no doubt that he will bring the campus to new heights."

Cardelle will succeed Dennis Craig, who served as acting president over the past nine months following the resignation of Barbara Jean Morris. Morris stepped down after a COVID-19 outbreak affected more than 700 SUNY Oneonta students that began at an off-campus party.

Morris had served as the college's president since 2018. In his statement, Malatras thanked Craig for leading the college through the transition.

SUNY Oneonta, which is located in Otsego County, has more than 6,700 students and nearly 500 faculty members. The school offers over 60 degree programs for undergraduate and graduate students.

"My family and I will soon make Oneonta our home, and I can't wait to meet our new neighbors throughout the city and the surrounding area," Cardelle said.

