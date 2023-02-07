A former chair of the Cayuga County Legislature will serve as state Sen. Rachel May's local representative.

May, D-Syracuse, announced Tuesday that she has named Aileen McNabb-Coleman as her Cayuga County constituent liaison.

"Since I began serving this new district, I have looked for someone who could fulfill these needs and much more," May said. "Aileen is the perfect fit for this position because of her wealth of experience and invaluable knowledge of the local community. I'm extremely excited and proud that Aileen has joined my team, and I look forward to the wonderful service she'll bring to the region."

McNabb-Coleman represents the Cayuga County Legislature's 6th district (the towns of Owasco and Sennett) and has served on several community boards, including the Central New York Regional Planning Board and the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. She was chair of the legislature from 2020 through 2021.

A graduate of Cayuga Community College, Keuka College and Nazareth College, McNabb-Coleman is a former teacher. She was a teacher in the Auburn Enlarged City School District and later taught in school districts in the Albany and Rochester areas. She returned to Cayuga County in 2012 and lives with her husband, Mark, and their two children in Sennett.

May was elected to represent the new 48th Senate District that includes the city of Auburn and all of Cayuga County. Before she was sworn in for her third term, she told The Citizen that she planned to have a staffer assigned to Cayuga County. In her previous district, she had a Madison County representative.

In a statement, McNabb-Coleman said she will relay communications between county residents and May.

"As a member of the Cayuga County Legislature, I've seen firsthand how critical it is to have positive relationships throughout the community," she added. "I will provide a clear lens to the county's unique needs by working with Senator May and her team. We can do more together, and I'm excited to serve the county in this capacity and honored to join her team."