The polls are open on Primary Day. Who is on the ballot in the Cayuga County area?

It is Primary Day in New York. Voters across the state will go to the polls to vote in congressional and state senate primary elections.

In Cayuga County, there are two primary elections on the ballot. Republican voters will decide whether U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, Mario Fratto or George Phillips will be the party's nominee for the 24th Congressional District. The district is comprised of 12 counties from western New York to the North Country, including all of Cayuga County.

There is also a Conservative primary for the 48th Senate District seat. Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, a Republican, was authorized to run on the Conservative line. But Justin Coretti, a registered Conservative, decided to force a primary.

The 48th district includes all of Cayuga and most of Onondaga County.

Onondaga County has two congressional primaries for the major party lines. On the Democratic side, there are four candidates — Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts — vying for the nomination. The GOP primary features two candidates, Steve Wells and Brandon Williams.

The Aug. 23 primary is the second in New York state this year, following one for statewide, state Assembly and some local offices in June. A successful legal challenge to the congressional and state Senate district lines that had been approved by the state Legislature and governor forced the August primary for these seats.

Voters in Cayuga County with questions about voting may call the local board of elections at (315) 253-1285. In Onondaga County, the board of elections can be reached at (315) 435-8683.

