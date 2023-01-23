The story behind book used by NY Sen. Rachel May at Auburn swearing-in ceremony

AUBURN — It is common for elected officials to place their left hand on a Bible when they take the oath of office.

For her swearing-in ceremony at the start of the Auburn City Council meeting on Thursday, state Sen. Rachel May opted for a book that two generations of her family played a role in writing.

May, D-Syracuse, used a textbook titled, "Land of the Free: A History of the United States." She told the crowd at the council meeting that it was an eighth-grade history textbook in California. Her grandparents, John and LaRee Caughey, and her father, Ernest May, worked with John Hope Franklin, a prominent Black historian, to author the textbook.

The book was commissioned after passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964. The state of California, May explained, wanted a textbook that "presented a more complete picture of American history and diverse voices in American history." "Land of the Free" included details about the civil rights, environmental, labor and women's suffrage movements.

There was backlash after the book's publication and introduction into California schools. May, who was 10 when the book was released, recalled that her grandparents received death threats.

"There were people who did not want their children being taught about Harriet Tubman or about labor strife or other things that might, at the time, were thought would make them less patriotic if they knew there were bad episodes in American history," she said.

Recent attempts to ban books or certain courses — Florida won't allow an advanced placement African-American studies class in its high schools — remind May of the response to the textbook authored by her family members. She is proud of her late grandparents and father for writing the book, which she described as a "watershed moment" in her life.

"What goes around comes around," she said. "We're seeing the same kinds of fights happen today. I am very proud to be in the New York State Senate fighting for racial justice, for economic justice, for a lot of the issues that my grandparents stood for 60 years ago when they were working on this (book)."

May, who was first elected to the state Senate in 2018, represents the 48th Senate District. The district includes the city of Auburn and all of Cayuga County. It is the first time in more than two decades that the entire county has been in one state Senate district.

In remarks after the swearing-in ceremony, May outlined her priorities, such as working on water quality issues. She also discussed how, as chair of the Senate Cities II Committee, she can advocate for policies that benefit Auburn.

It was at the end of her speech that she told the story about the textbook and the role her family played in its publication.

"I am very proud to be here," she said. "I feel like they are here with me today."