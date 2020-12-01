'There's work to be done': State Sen.-elect John Mannion eager to start new job

Hours after declaring victory, state Sen.-elect John Mannion wasn't in a celebratory mood. He was focused on what's next.
Mannion, D-Geddes, is the winner of the 50th state Senate District race. He defeated Republican candidate Angi Renna, who conceded Monday afternoon. After Onondaga County finished county nearly every absentee ballot, Mannion's lead surged to 7,529 votes. It's possible he will add to that total if approximately 1,300 remaining ballots are opened and counted. These are ballots that were objected to during the canvass.
This moment almost didn't happen for Mannion, an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. Two years ago, he ran for the 50th district seat after longtime state Sen. John DeFrancisco announced his retirement. His opponent was former Onondaga County Comptroller Bob Antonacci.
It was a close race after the election night count, but Antonacci maintained his lead through the absentee count and won the race. It was a narrow win for Antonacci, whose margin of victory was 2,332 votes.
After that campaign, Mannion didn't know if he would run for political office again. But that changed in 2019. Antonacci, who completed his first legislative session, decided to run for a vacant state Supreme Court seat. He was elected in November of that year.
A few days after Election Day, Mannion launched his second campaign for state Senate.
Because Antonacci resigned from the state Senate in the middle of his term, a special election could be called to fill the vacancy. Gov. Andrew Cuomo set the special election for April 28 — the scheduled day of the state's presidential primary.
But the special election, like so many other events in 2020, was canceled due to the pandemic. The focus shifted to the general election.
The COVID-19 pandemic loomed over the election, and not only because of the obvious public health effects and economic crisis. It affected how the candidates campaigned. Mannion couldn't knock on doors or hold large gatherings with supporters. Instead, he relied on phone-banking to communicate with voters.
"I had great people around me, great staff and volunteers," he said in a phone interview Monday. "And we got on the phones. We know that was the way to do it. We focused on a phone-banking campaign. We really didn't stray from it. We just tried to maximize our efficiency at that period and we did that all the way through Election Day. I think it was certainly helpful."
During those phone conversations with thousands of voters, his campaign assisted them with the absentee ballot process. Because of the pandemic, New York expanded eligibility for voters to apply for and cast an absentee ballot.
Voters who returned absentee ballots proved to be the difference in the race. Traditionally, the absentees follow the same trend as the election night tally. Renna led by more than 7,000 votes after the early and Election Day votes were counted. But this wasn't a traditional election. Democrats won the absentees by wide margins. In the 50th, Mannion won two-thirds of the nearly 40,000 absentees.
Mannion's victory is significant for Democrats. For the Democratic conference, it means a 43rd seat in the state Senate and a supermajority. It also ends the GOP stranglehold on this Syracuse-area seat. Republicans held the seat for more than 50 years.
But it's also important for a district that hasn't had a representative this year.
"I talk to people every day, some of them elected officials, some of them community leaders," Mannion said. "They had issues that could only be addressed not by state Senate staff, but by a state senator and making sure that grants and legislations were going through for them and that didn't happen."
When asked if he redeemed himself after the loss two years ago, Mannion acknowledged that the victory is "sweet." But his attention quickly shifted to the duties awaiting him as the 50th district's representative.
"This is a serious time. People are hurting," he said. "I take this job very seriously. There's really no time for gloating or a feeling of redemption because there's work to be done."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
