'There's work to be done': State Sen.-elect John Mannion eager to start new job

During those phone conversations with thousands of voters, his campaign assisted them with the absentee ballot process. Because of the pandemic, New York expanded eligibility for voters to apply for and cast an absentee ballot.

Voters who returned absentee ballots proved to be the difference in the race. Traditionally, the absentees follow the same trend as the election night tally. Renna led by more than 7,000 votes after the early and Election Day votes were counted. But this wasn't a traditional election. Democrats won the absentees by wide margins. In the 50th, Mannion won two-thirds of the nearly 40,000 absentees.

Mannion's victory is significant for Democrats. For the Democratic conference, it means a 43rd seat in the state Senate and a supermajority. It also ends the GOP stranglehold on this Syracuse-area seat. Republicans held the seat for more than 50 years.

But it's also important for a district that hasn't had a representative this year.

"I talk to people every day, some of them elected officials, some of them community leaders," Mannion said. "They had issues that could only be addressed not by state Senate staff, but by a state senator and making sure that grants and legislations were going through for them and that didn't happen."