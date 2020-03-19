Third NY lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

A state legislator from Suffolk County is the third New York lawmaker who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre has a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. She was tested for the virus Wednesday — the same day members of the Assembly returned to Albany for votes on paid sick leave and political petitioning legislation.

Because Jean-Pierre was in Albany for votes, Heastie said he informed the state Department of Health of her positive test. He added that Jean Pierre "did not have any contact with other members or staff."

"She was tested (Wednesday) after a family member became ill," Heastie continued. "I have spoken to Kimberly and she has told me that she is back home in her district, self-quarantining and doing well."

During the Assembly session on Wednesday, members voted in groups instead of gathering at the same time in the chamber. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended limits on mass gatherings and is advising people to practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.