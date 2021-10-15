Three Auburn City Council candidates nab endorsements

Three candidates for Auburn City Council seats have secured endorsements in their election bids.

Republican Tim Lattimore is being backed by the Sierra Club Central-Northern New York Group. The Sierra Club is a environmental organization.

"You have shown outstanding leadership in the past and we are looking forward, if elected, to work with you on future important issues," the club said in a screenshot of an email that was sent to The Citizen by Lattimore.

Lattimore is a former mayor of Auburn and is currently on his third and last term as a Cayuga County legislator.

Ginny Kent and incumbent Terry Cuddy, both Democrats, have been endorsed by the Cayuga County Labor Council.

"We appreciate these two candidates for standing with us on the issues that affect working families," labor council President Bill Andre said in a statement from a news release from the Friends of Ginny Kent group.

"Terry and I support the Cayuga County Labor Council and are committed to the efforts of workers that result in improved living conditions, workplaces and communities," Kent said in the release.

Cuddy, who joined the council in 2014, is running for reelection.

Two council spots are up for grabs this year. Councilor Debby McCormick announced in January that she was not planning to run again.

Republican Robert Otterstatter is also running for council.

