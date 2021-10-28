Three candidates seeking Cayuga County Legislature District 3 seat

In the only Cayuga County legislative race this year featuring more than two candidates, voters in District 3 can choose from an incumbent seeking a third term, an elected village board member looking to step up to county government or a political newcomer who believes she brings a needed fresh perspective.

The race for a two-year term representing the district — which includes the towns of Mentz, Montezuma and Throop — has been active since last spring, when the Republican Party held a primary to select its nominee.

Incumbent Legislator Ben Vitale, a Democrat, is seeking a third term. He's facing Republican Lydia Patti Ruffini, who also has an independent ballot line labeled For Us, By Us, and Conservative Jeffrey Emerson, who has an independent line called Jeffrey Emerson Independent. Ruffini defeated Emerson in a GOP primary in June by 12 votes.

Ruffini, the owner of a business consulting firm who has an extensive career in human resources positions, has focused much of her campaign messaging on her belief that the Legislature has lost touch with the residents it serves. She's pledged to work at making meetings more accessible to the public so it's easier for residents to bring their concerns forward, and she has ideas for using technology to reach out to them with updates and to gather input ahead of votes.

"I think people's voices haven't been going into the decision making, and I think that's a big mistake," she said, noting her belief in this disconnect crystalized when the Legislature voted to increase Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman's salary last summer at a time when many county workers were on furlough.

Ruffini said she has encouraged voters to communicate with her via calls, emails or texts throughout the campaign, and she would continue that if elected.

"It's important to be reachable and it's important to be approachable, and those two things are not the same idea."

Emerson, who has served as a village of Port Byron trustee, said he's been thinking about running for Legislature for a while because he thinks it has been too divisive on important issues.

"I think the county Legislature right now is butting heads together," he said. "These constant stalemates aren't doing anybody any good."

Emerson believes his experience as an elected trustee is an important distinction from Ruffini, and he noted that Vitale could potentially run for another four-year term in 2023 if he wins this year, which he believes is a problem because it violates the spirit of the county's term limit law.

"I'm a big believer in term limits," Emerson said.

The county's voters approved this year's elections to be for two-year terms in order to bring all of the Legislature's 15 districts into the same election cycle, which allows for redistricting changes to be made. The county term limit law, though, says legislators cannot serve more than three four-year terms.

Vitale, wrapping up his second four-year term, believes he could run for another term in 2023 if he wins re-election this year, but he has not made any decisions about whether he would do that.

"That will depend on how I feel in a couple of years," he said.

The incumbent said he's running again this year because he simply likes the job.

"I enjoy the work," he said. "I enjoy being able to give back to the community and that's why I do it."

One of his biggest priorities is seeing through the rollout of a regional water project that would greatly expand access to services throughout much of the county. He's been the Legislature's representative on the Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority, which is developing that project. Vitale also wants to focus on how the county can expand affordable internet access to under-served residents.

Compared with his two opponents, Vitale believes his extensive experience on the Legislature and nearly two decades on the Port Byron school board give him an edge.

Emerson also believes expanding water and sewer service is vital, and he also believes the Legislature can work more closely with Cayuga Community College and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES to find ways to keep young people in the area after graduation.

Ruffini's priorities include tightening spending by the county, especially on raises for its highest-paid managers and adding new positions. "Why would government grow when the population is shrinking?" she said. She also wants to improve outreach to senior citizens and youth, possibly even bringing them together for some programs.

Regarding the long-term leadership structure for county government, both Emerson and Ruffini fully support moving toward an elected executive to run day-to-day operations, saying that brings direct accountability to voters, unlike an administrator appointed by the Legislature. The county is currently structured for an appointed administrator, but the post has been vacant for more than two years.

Vitale has said that the county's problems with administrators have largely stemmed from the Legislature itself getting too involved in day-to-day matters, and that an elected executive may encounter the same issues.

On the question of redistricting, Vitale believes the Legislature will need to reduce its overall size because building consensus among 15 members has been challenging. He supports making efforts to redraw lines that reduce the disparities in weighted voting currently in place on the Legislature.

For Emerson, redistricting priorities include making sure towns remain whole and that the city of Auburn doesn't get too much influence on the Legislature.

Ruffini said she's advocated for any new districts lines be drawn up in ways to preserve the character of the communities within the county, so city areas should not be mixed with rural areas.

On the county's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Ruffini was the only Legislature candidate in any contested district this year who did not publicly disclose her vaccination status, saying she didn't want to be viewed as trying to influence people's views on the subject and that she believed data on vaccines' necessity is not clear.

Both Emerson and Vitale said they support efforts to get people vaccinated, but both are against mandates. They view the shots as safe and effective, with both noting they have been vaccinated.

Jeffrey Emerson Age: 65 Family status: Widowed Occupation: Retired as sergeant in the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Custody Division Education: Bachelor of business administration, Simmons School of Mortuary Science Elected and/or community service experience: Trustee for Village of Port Byron; member of Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency Board of Directors and Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority Board of Directors; president of Port Byron Fire Department; vice president of Lock 52 Historical Society

Lydia Patti Ruffini Age: 56 Family status: Daughter of Lydia Patti; wife of Bruce Ruffini; four children and two grandchildren Occupation: Business owner dba PEM Business Coach Associates, a business and career coach, speaker and trainer. Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration Elected and/or community service experience: Former Throop Town Planning Board chairperson; current Throop Town Republican Committee Chairperson; Cayuga County Republican Executive Committee; former Civil Air Patrol; current SCOPE membership services chairperson; Auburn High School PTECH mentor/career coach

Ben Vitale Age: Did not answer Family status: Did not answer Occupation: Past executive director of the CNY Regional Market Authority (presently assigned to special projects there) and lifetime farmer. Education: Port Byron Central School and University of Vermont. Elected and/or community service experience: Cayuga County legislator for eight years; Port Byron Central School District Board of Education over 18 years; served on multiple national and state boards and committees for the produce industry including but not limited to serving as the president of the National Association of Produce Market Managers for four years

