Three NY mayors endorse Joe Biden for president

As Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden emerges as the front-runner for his party's nomination, three mayors of New York cities are supporting his campaign.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren endorsed Biden for president. The three upstate leaders supported former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg before he dropped out of the race.

The endorsements by McCarthy, Sheehan and Warren were part of an announcement by Biden's campaign highlighting the support of 55 current and former mayors.

Keith James, mayor of West Palm Beach, Florida, was also a Bloomberg supporter. Like his counterparts in New York, he is now backing Biden.

"So many of us stood with Mike Bloomberg because of his passionate advocacy around guns and climate and because he's done so much to move our communities forward," James said. "We know Joe Biden is deeply committed to these same goals, and I am excited to help win Florida."

Biden has been gaining support since winning several Democratic primaries over the last few weeks. After poor showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, he won the South Carolina Democratic primary by a wide margin. That effort sparked more wins on Super Tuesday, March 3.