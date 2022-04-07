Three Republicans won't have Democratic opponents for Cayuga County seats

Three Cayuga County Republicans, including two incumbents, will not face Democratic opposition for county-wide offices.

No Democrats filed to run for Cayuga County coroner, district attorney or sheriff before the petition deadline on Thursday. Candidates for federal, state and local offices began circulating petitions in March. The filing period was this week.

Dr. Adam Duckett, who is seeking a third four-year term as Cayuga County coroner, will run on the Republican and Conservative lines. He ran unopposed in 2018, but had an opponent — Democratic candidate Steve Pelc — in his first bid for coroner eight years ago. He won the 2014 race by 1,972 votes.

Brian Schenck, who was first elected county sheriff in 2018, will run for a second term on the Republican and Conservative lines. He did not have a Democratic opponent four years ago.

Despite there being an open seat, there won't be a race for Cayuga County district attorney. Brittany Grome Antonacci, who is the acting district attorney, will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines as she runs for a full four-year term.

After former Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann was elected to a judgeship last year, local Democrats hoped that Gov. Kathy Hochul would use her power to appoint a new district attorney. But Hochul's office repeatedly said there was no decision made about whether the governor would fill the vacancy.

Grome Antonacci took over after Budelmann's resignation and quickly announced her candidacy for a full term. She has already achieved one first — she is the first woman to serve as the county's top prosecutor — and is hoping for another by being the first woman elected district attorney in Cayuga County.

While the GOP trio won't face Democratic opposition, it's possible that candidates could mount independent or write-in campaigns. However, either option would be a long shot in a county where Republicans have a voter enrollment advantage.

In other news:

Ten candidates filed to run for town-level offices in Cayuga County:

• Donna Gilfus, Republican, Fleming Town Council

• Shannon Armstrong, Democratic and Republican lines, Genoa clerk and tax collector

• Stephen Burnett, Republican, Locke highway superintendent

• Marie Cronin, Republican, Montezuma clerk

• David Corey, Democratic and Republican lines, Montezuma supervisor

• Cary Eldridge, Democrat, Montezuma justice

• Kathleen Wilde, Republican, Springport clerk and tax collector

• Donna Adams, Democrat, Throop Town Council

• Ernest Thurston Jr., Republican, Throop Town Council

• Melanie Quinn, Republican, Venice justice

The general election is on Nov. 8.

