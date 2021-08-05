Throop board member plans to sue town over meeting comments

Minutes from the Feb. 18 meeting do not include references to discussion of the cotton candy machine. When the council voted to approve those minutes at its March 18 meeting, Young was the lone no vote, but according to the March 18 minutes, her objection was with the description of remarks she had made regarding conflicts of interest in town appointments or jobs.

In the notice of claim, Young states that she's been a target of "ongoing harassment" by Ridley because she has disagreed with some of his decisions. Ridley was first elected as town supervisor two years ago, defeating long-time incumbent William Tarby. Young, first elected in 2013, is not on the ballot for reelection this year.

Young's notice claims that Ridley put out "misinformation" that she had a received a free driveway when the town was doing roadwork on her street. She also said he warned her in May 2020 to not have more than 10 people in the cemetery for a service for her deceased mother-in-law even though her family owns more than 10 plots (Ridley said he was reminding her of COVID-19 gathering restrictions that were in place). And she claims that Ridley said she would not receive a variance for an accessory structure on her property, though the town zoning board of appeals later granted it.