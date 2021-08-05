Throop board member plans to sue town over meeting comments

An elected Throop Town Board member has given formal notice that she intends to file a lawsuit against the town over alleged public meeting comments about a cotton-candy machine.
Coleen Young, who is in the final year of her second term on the board, has filed a notice of claim with the town of Throop alleging that the town supervisor slandered her and caused damage to her cotton-candy business during a Feb. 18 town board meeting.
The April 30 notice, a legally required precursor to a lawsuit against a New York municipality, claims that Town Supervisor Eric Ridley accused Young of "being involved in the misappropriation of a Town owned cotton candy machine, despite the town having possession of the cotton candy machine."
Auburn attorney Joseph Camardo is representing Young in the matter. The Citizen obtained a copy of the notice via a state Freedom of Information Law request.
The town is working with attorneys from its insurance carrier on a response to Young's notice, Ridley said in an interview Thursday. He called the claim the "frivolous" and denied that he accused Young of misappropriating the cotton candy machine.
"It has no merit," he said. "We look forward to defending it."
Minutes from the Feb. 18 meeting do not include references to discussion of the cotton candy machine. When the council voted to approve those minutes at its March 18 meeting, Young was the lone no vote, but according to the March 18 minutes, her objection was with the description of remarks she had made regarding conflicts of interest in town appointments or jobs.
In the notice of claim, Young states that she's been a target of "ongoing harassment" by Ridley because she has disagreed with some of his decisions. Ridley was first elected as town supervisor two years ago, defeating long-time incumbent William Tarby. Young, first elected in 2013, is not on the ballot for reelection this year.
Young's notice claims that Ridley put out "misinformation" that she had a received a free driveway when the town was doing roadwork on her street. She also said he warned her in May 2020 to not have more than 10 people in the cemetery for a service for her deceased mother-in-law even though her family owns more than 10 plots (Ridley said he was reminding her of COVID-19 gathering restrictions that were in place). And she claims that Ridley said she would not receive a variance for an accessory structure on her property, though the town zoning board of appeals later granted it.
Ridley said he could not get into many specifics about Young's claim because the insurance company attorneys have not completed the formal response, but he noted that he has been working to implement changes to improve town operations. At times, he said, that has upset some people who had worked with the previous administration.
"We've worked very hard to instill the principles of equity and fairness in town government, and we will continue to do that," he said.
Young's notice of claim states that she will seek an unspecified amount of damages, citing the "emotional distress and mental suffering" she has experienced as a result of the alleged defamation of her and her business.
