Thruway cash customers will be billed to prevent spread of coronavirus

Motorists who usually pay cash at New York State Thruway toll booths will be billed by mail instead due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency toll procedure takes effect at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 22. According to the Thruway Authority, non-E-ZPass customers entering the Thruway will continue through a cash lane without a ticket. When they exit the Thruway, they will inform the toll collector where they entered the highway and provide their license plate information.

A bill will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address listed in the state Department of Motor Vehicles' database. After receiving the bill, customers can pay the tolls online at thruway.ny.gov.

The Thruway Authority advises cash customers not to pass through E-ZPass lanes. Driving through the lane without a tag can result in an E-ZPass violation.

The temporary toll-by-mail system will be in place until further notice, according to the Thruway Authority.