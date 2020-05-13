Thruway OKs $450 million plan to rebuild, upgrade 27 NY service areas

The 27 service areas along the New York State Thruway are about to get a major facelift.

A $450 million proposal from Empire State Thruway Partners has been approved by the Thruway Authority. Empire State Thruway Partners, led by the British-based investment firm John Laing Group, will rebuild 23 of the 27 service plazas and upgrade the other four facilities — Malden, Ontario, Pattersonville and Sloatsburg, according to the Thruway Authority.

The redevelopment of the service areas will be privately funded. No taxpayer or Thruway toll payer funding will be used.

There will be two phases of construction. Sixteen rest stops — 12 that are currently operated by HMS Host and four operated by Delaware North — will be rebuilt or renovated beginning in 2021. The remaining 11 service areas, which are operated by McDonald's, will be part of the second phase of the project that commences in January 2023. Consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel won't be closed for construction to ensure that amenities remain available to Thruway motorists.

The reconstruction or renovation of the service areas will cost nearly $300 million. The 33-year contract with Empire State Thruway Partners also includes $103 million in upgrades later in the term.