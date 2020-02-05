Timothy Kerstetter, Owasco town board member, won't run for NY Assembly

Timothy Kerstetter considered running to succeed state Assemblyman Gary Finch, but he won't take the next step.
Kerstetter informed The Citizen Wednesday that he will not seek the Republican nomination in the 126th Assembly District. He said he thought about it for the last three or four days before reaching a decision.
"Everything happened very quickly," Kerstetter said. "It's a big set of shoes to fill."
In a statement, Kerstetter said he had discussions with his family and determined it wasn't the right time to run for higher office. He is in his second term as a member of the Owasco Town Board.
"I'm going to stay actively engaged in public service, and I look forward to completing my term on the town council," Kerstetter added in a statement. "I'll do whatever I can to help our Republican candidate carry on Assemblyman Finch's legacy of environmental stewardship, promoting affordability for our families and small businesses and expanding treatment options for our family members and friends struggling with addiction."
Kerstetter emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Finch, R-Springport, as the Republican nominee. Finch announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection this year.
Finch supported Kerstetter and, according to GOP sources, introduced him to Republican leaders in the 126th district. Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey mentioned this on Tuesday when he accused Finch of trying to bypass Onondaga County in the GOP nominating process.
A source with knowledge of Finch's conversation with Dadey said the outgoing assemblyman recommended Kerstetter during their meeting Monday.
There are two Republicans who have publicly expressed interest in the 126th district race: Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman and Kenneth Bush III, a Jordan resident who recently served as former state Sen. Bob Antonacci's legislative counsel.
The 126th district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
