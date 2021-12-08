'Tired of playing games': Owasco takes more legal action against resident for code violations

Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner receives multiple complaints about the same property every week.

Just past the town's border with Auburn, 7373 Owasco Road's numerous unresolved code violations, including an abundance of garbage at the front of the home on the property, have caused frustration for neighbors and town officials. The Owasco town board passed an ordinance in April allowing the town to take steps to clean up the site and in bring it up to the town's code.

Wagner told The Citizen recently that even though that town-operated cleanup was executed and legal action was taken against one of the house's residents, Matthew Cornelius, the front outside area has still been filled with garbage for months.

With trash piling up at the property as fines go unpaid, and Wagner and others in the town frustrated by seemingly no substantial changes in sight, Cornelius has been summoned to a new upcoming town court appearance currently set for Dec. 14.

Cornelius did not respond to an inquiry for this story.

On Aug. 24, Wagner, Owasco's code enforcement officer J. Patrick Doyle and another town employee cleaned up the front of the property. The town cut weeds, mowed the lawn and removed the trash.

"We even rinsed out his trash can after it was dumped, because there was maggots," Wagner said.

The town tended to the area for four hours total, Wagner added, saying he believes that was the last time the front of the home was cleaned by anyone. Cornelius was billed $200 for the work.

Adding that he had spoken with Cornelius about the trash problems before, Wagner expressed frustration with dealing with the repeated code violations, calling the issue "a black eye for the town."

The town cited Cornelius for code violations earlier this year, with a court date in September in front of Judge David Thurston in Auburn City Court. The case was transferred out of Owasco Town Court because Matthew Cornelius is the son of town board member, Fred Cornelius. Fred Cornelius previously told the board he has no financial stake in the property issue and said it was "a real problem that needs to be addressed."

Matthew Cornelius pleaded guilty in front of Thurston in September to the code violation. The judge ordered that Cornelius had to pay a $200 fine separate from the fee the town sent the defendant over the cleanup work in August, Wagner said. Thurston also said Cornelius had to keep the property clean during the summer, which Wagner said Cornelius did not do. Wagner added that Cornelius has not yet paid either fine.

After the court-imposed deadline for Cornelius to pay the fee from the judge came and went, Wagner said, Thurston issued an order allowing the town to go to the Cayuga County Clerk's Office to file a judgement. A civil judgement order from Thurston dated Nov. 4 ordered that "the Cayuga County District Attorney institute proceedings to collect" the fine.

Owasco is taking additional steps against Cornelius. Doyle recently issued a Dec. 14 appearance ticket at the town court to Cornelius due to a code violation from October. However, Wagner said he anticipates that matter also will be moved from Owasco court to a different court due to the potential conflict of interest stemming from Cornelius and his father.

Another potential solution to the problem exists outside the town's legal maneuvers. The 7373 Owasco Road property has been under foreclosure brought by Fifth Third Mortgage Company against the estate of Matthew Cornelius' late mother, Kimberly A. Gleason. An amended foreclosure complaint filed with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office on Oct. 5, 2021, noted Gleason died Sept. 14, 2016. The original foreclosure complaint was filed in July 2017. Susan West, an attorney for Aldridge Pite, the firm representing Fifth Third Mortgage Company in this matter, could not be reached for comment.

Wagner said the town has been trying to reach the lender but hasn't heard back. Despite that, Wagner believes the foreclosure case could provide an end to this issue.

"We hope the bank forecloses and kicks (Matthew Cornelius) out of the house," he said.

Wagner feels the town has given Cornelius various opportunities to "uphold his duty, and he hasn't done so. I'm tired of playing games. It's wasting my time, wasting our employees' time."

Wagner said Cornelius hasn't paid a water and sewer bill at the property in at least two years, which Wagner said the lender would be responsible for if it takes over the property. He feels that situation isn't fair to taxpayers and Cornelius is taking advantage of the system. Wagner said he isn't sure of the status of electricity bills at the 7373 Owasco Road property.

"The person who's abusing the system gets away with paying nothing, living there tax free, rent free and pretty much utility free and then eventually all of us will end paying the difference for it, because one way or another the bank's going to get the money back, whether it's in fees from everybody else or whether it's from the taxpayers," Wagner said.

One of Cornelius' neighbors, Ed Helinski, said he and his wife, Janet, have been dealing with the issue for years, adding that they have communicated with Cornelius before, but no substantial changes have come from it.

"It's a very, very sad situation that this problem continues," Helinski said. "It hasn't changed and it probably won't ever change as long as Matt Cornelius lives there."

Helinski thanked Wagner for all of his efforts. Helinski added that processors have knocked on his door to ask when Cornelius would be home, and said raccoons have come onto his property and the 7373 Owasco Road property due to all of the trash.

"We're past frustrated. We're disgusted," Helinski said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

