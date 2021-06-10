TLC questions Auburn's city-run ambulance service proposal

"We know that number and we know that number will support our proposal," Dygert said.

He added that the cost estimates the city has used have been "extremely conservative," taking worse case scenarios into account and considering variables including time off, repairs, insurance and more, so "we should have covered all of our bases."

In regards to having an independent analysis performed, Dygert said several people from different backgrounds have looked at the finances, operations and different aspects of the proposal. He said the city has reached out to people in the emergency medical services business throughout the state, and those responses were "for the most part, positive, that this is something that probably should be done."

"It hasn't been done in a bubble. It's not just a couple folks in a room coming up with a grand scheme, there has been an awful lot of outreach on this," he continued.

Quill said the possibility of a municipal-operated service came up when he served as the chief of the Auburn Fire Department. He added that he has "complete faith" in Dygert and his staff and that he is friends with Fricano and David Butler, the owner and CEO of TLC.