Today: Watch The Citizen's live interview with NY Assembly candidate Dia Carabajal

The Citizen's latest Facebook Live interview will feature Dia Carabajal, a Democrat running in the 126th Assembly District.
The interview is scheduled for 1 p.m. today. You can watch live at facebook.com/auburncitizen.
Carabajal, of Auburn, is a former Auburn city councilor and school board member. She launched her Assembly campaign in February.
