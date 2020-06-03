Today: Watch The Citizen's live interview with NY Assembly candidate Dia Carabajal

Today: Watch The Citizen's live interview with NY Assembly candidate Dia Carabajal

Dia Carabajal

Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member, is the Democratic candidate in the 126th Assembly District. 

The Citizen's latest Facebook Live interview will feature Dia Carabajal, a Democrat running in the 126th Assembly District. 

The interview is scheduled for 1 p.m. today. You can watch live at facebook.com/auburncitizen

Carabajal, of Auburn, is a former Auburn city councilor and school board member. She launched her Assembly campaign in February. 

