Tom Suozzi says he is 'commonsense Democrat' in primary for NY governor

In primary elections, candidates typically appeal to the left or right, depending on their party.

Not Tom Suozzi.

Suozzi, a Long Island congressman, former Nassau County executive and mayor, is a self-described "commonsense Democrat." He says he is sick of the far left in his party and the "crazy right" in the Republican Party. He is proudly running as a moderate — and he thinks he can win.

"I will work with anybody just to get the job done to help people," he said in an interview with The Citizen. "It's not about being politically correct. It's about doing the correct thing to help people."

This is Suozzi's second campaign for governor. In 2006, he sought the Democratic nomination in a two-way race against then-state Attorney General Eliot Spitzer. Spitzer won by a 4-to-1 margin. At the time, Suozzi was in his second term as Nassau County executive.

He touts his experience in government — "I'm a proven executive," he says. He got his start in public service as mayor of his hometown, Glen Cove. He is now in his third term representing New York's 3rd Congressional District.

"I know how government works and I know how to hold people accountable," Suozzi adds. "I know how to inspire a team to work toward a vision. I know how to get things done in government, and government is very complicated."

His platform primarily focuses on a handful of issues, namely public safety — his top priority. There has been an increase in violent crime, but Suozzi thinks it's an afterthought for many in government.

When he spoke to The Citizen, it was before Gov. Kathy Hochul, one of Suozzi's primary opponents (New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is the other), negotiated a budget agreement with legislative leaders that amends the state's bail reform law. While New York does not have a "dangerousness" standard in setting bail, something that Suozzi supports, judges will be able to consider other factors to determine whether a defendant should be required to post bail.

But the changes to the bail reform law are just one part of Suozzi's agenda to address crime. He wants to assemble a panel of experts, including elected officials and law enforcement leaders, to develop a comprehensive anti-crime plan. That plan would also consider the effects of substance abuse and mental health conditions on the increase in crime.

Suozzi echoed Republicans who argue that the state has an "affordability crisis." People are fleeing the state, he noted, because taxes are too high, utility costs are too high and businesses don't want to set up shop here.

When Suozzi was born in 1962, he said New York had 45 members of Congress. Beginning next year, the state will have 26 House members.

Under the Hochul administration, the state has continued a collection of economic development competitions to support various projects. Regional economic development councils compete for funding that help finance everything from business expansions to infrastructure upgrades.

Suozzi says he is not opposed to incentives, but thinks more needs to be done to boost New York's economy.

"We have this oppressive tax and regulation structure that comes to New York state from New York City, and New York City can take it because it's the economic engine of the world. And the downstate suburbs can feed off the mothership of New York City," he said.

"But if you're north of Putnam and Rockland counties, and the rest of upstate New York, if you don't have a hospital or a jail or a college or a tourism destination, you are struggling because it's just too oppressive a structure for people to locate there. These one-off deals are not the answer. We have to create a much more attractive environment for people and businesses to locate here."

To combat one part of what Suozzi calls an "oppressive" structure, he takes aim at state education mandates. Instead of mandates, he thinks the state should try to set guidelines for schools to follow — if they choose.

If schools are performing well, he says the state should "leave them alone." If there are troubled schools, the state should use its resources to help those institutions. That includes bringing in nonprofit health and human service organizations in to assist children.

Suozzi has been critical of Hochul's performance. When discussing his record, he says it's unlike the governor "who never really did this stuff before." (Hochul was lieutenant governor before becoming governor. She also served as a town council member, county clerk and member of Congress.) He also accused her of pandering to the left in the primary.

"I've made it very clear that crime and taxes are my biggest priorities and those are not big priorities for her," he said.

On the day Suozzi was interviewed by The Citizen, Hochul announced the agreement to build a new $1.4 billion stadium for the NFL's Buffalo Bills. The state will contribute $600 million to help fund the construction of the facility. Suozzi thinks he would've negotiated a better deal and panned the "rush" to include the agreement in the state budget.

He also criticized Hochul's pick for lieutenant governor. Hochul chose former state Sen. Brian Benjamin to succeed her as lieutenant governor, but he resigned last week after being arrested on federal public corruption charges. Benjamin, Suozzi said, "had ethical concerns before she picked him."

Suozzi says he has raised $7 million for his campaign and plans to raise $7 million more. His war chest will fund TV ads and a digital campaign. He is also planning to hold more telephone town halls to talk directly to voters and tour the state for in-person campaign stops.

"The bottom line is that if people hear my message, I win," he said.

The gubernatorial primary election is Tuesday, June 28.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.